Political ties with US to get priority marking 50 years of relations: Foreign secy

The foreign secretary disclosed this at his office on Saturday afternoon while talking to Prothom Alo about the partnership dialogue between two countries.
When asked about the significance of this meeting with a pause of two years, Masud Bin Momen said, "Meetings of various levels between two countries could not be held due to outbreak of coronavirus. This meeting will create an opportunity for two countries to review various decisions. After this dialogue, the foreign ministers will hold meetings in Washington. Afterwards, security, economic partnership and defence dialogues are supposed to be held. This meeting has a special significance if these issues are taken into consideration."
United States (US) undersecretary for political affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon to join the partnership dialogue.
When asked whether the issue of visits at a political level will be raised in the discussion on Sunday, Masud Bin Momen said, "High level visits did not take place in recent times. We will emphasise on a high level visit between two countries after the visit of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. Alongside strengthening political relations, emphasis will be given to advancing economic and strategic cooperation."
Imposition of sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has created discomfort in relations between two countries.
The foreign secretary said, "The sanctions on RAB is a new issue. We are seriously considering this step by the US. This issue will be placed in the meeting with utmost priority."
Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh's commitment to protecting overall human rights and the issues the government is working on will be highlighted. Bangladesh will inform the US if they want to know about the Digital Security Act (DSA), he added.
The foreign secretary said Bangladesh has made a plan of action and is working on it to eliminate their concerns on violation of labour rights. Alongside improving the work environment in the factories, Bangladesh has taken a number of steps to protect rights of the workers, he said adding these steps have played a significant role.
In the context of increasing geo-political competition, the US is putting special emphasis on the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).
When asked about the matter, the foreign secretary said, "They will naturally raise the issue of IPS. They have advanced to a great extent in last the two and half years. They would disclose their position. So we will inform them how we see the matter. We would point out that the economic aspect is absent in IPS. Beside, we will want to know their plan on how different initiatives of Bangladesh can be connected with IPS in the case of regional connectivity."
As part of purchasing advanced arms from the USA, signing agreements of General Security of Military Agreement (GSMA) and Acquisition and Cross Services Agreement (ACSA) is being discussed for several years.
Masud Bin Momen said discussions are going on between two countries over the matter. It cannot be said whether anything will happen this time. This issue may be discussed in the security and defence dialogue, he added.
He also said economic cooperation including increasing trade and investment will be discussed.
Issues including curbing violence and extremism, cooperation in the security, strategic cooperation and regional cooperation will come up in the discussion.
Bangladesh will seek the humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas and also funds for Bhasan Char from the US.
"We will urge the US to mount pressure on Myanmar for the permanent solution to the crisis," the foreign secretary said.
Masud Bin Momen said, "The US has made investment in the energy sector. But we want diversity in their investment. So we are requesting them to invest in information technology, marketing and storing agricultural commodities and new areas like light engineering."
