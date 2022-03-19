Political ties with US to get priority marking 50 years of relations: Foreign secy

Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh's commitment to protecting overall human rights and the issues the government is working on will be highlighted. Bangladesh will inform the US if they want to know about the Digital Security Act (DSA), he added.

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh has made a plan of action and is working on it to eliminate their concerns on violation of labour rights. Alongside improving the work environment in the factories, Bangladesh has taken a number of steps to protect rights of the workers, he said adding these steps have played a significant role.

In the context of increasing geo-political competition, the US is putting special emphasis on the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

When asked about the matter, the foreign secretary said, "They will naturally raise the issue of IPS. They have advanced to a great extent in last the two and half years. They would disclose their position. So we will inform them how we see the matter. We would point out that the economic aspect is absent in IPS. Beside, we will want to know their plan on how different initiatives of Bangladesh can be connected with IPS in the case of regional connectivity."

As part of purchasing advanced arms from the USA, signing agreements of General Security of Military Agreement (GSMA) and Acquisition and Cross Services Agreement (ACSA) is being discussed for several years.

Masud Bin Momen said discussions are going on between two countries over the matter. It cannot be said whether anything will happen this time. This issue may be discussed in the security and defence dialogue, he added.

He also said economic cooperation including increasing trade and investment will be discussed.

Issues including curbing violence and extremism, cooperation in the security, strategic cooperation and regional cooperation will come up in the discussion.