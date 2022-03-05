Dhaka, Colombo eye greater cooperation

They also discussed the existing bilateral cooperation and the prospect of sectoral cooperation, especially in trade, commerce, shipping, connectivity, and people-to-people contact.

In presence of high dignitaries from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the programme began with the national anthem of both the countries followed by an exchange of goodwill messages between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

With gratitude, Sheikh Hasina recalled Sri Lanka's recognition of independent Bangladesh on 4 March 1972.