Dhaka, Delhi against any activity "inimical" to each other’s interests

Bangladesh and India on Saturday reaffirmed not to allow the territory of either country to be used for any activity "inimical" to each other's interests, reports UNB.

Both sides discussed early completion of pending fencing along the Bangladesh-India border as agreed by the prime ministers of the two countries.

The two countries discussed the issues at the 19th home secretary-level talks held virtually against the backdrop of 'Mujib Barsho' and 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Indian side was led by Ajay Kumar Bhalla while that of Bangladesh by Mostafa Kamal Uddin. The home secretaries held comprehensive discussions on border security, management, joint monitoring mechanisms and training.

Bangladesh and India agreed to further enhance cooperation to control cross-border crimes and promote developmental works. Bangladesh and India attach highest importance to their bilateral relations, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.

Both the secretaries reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border-related issues. Both sides appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and the action taken to address the menace of terrorism and extremism in an effective manner.