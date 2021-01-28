Dhaka, Delhi discuss quick resolution of pending issues

Bangladesh and India on Thursday discussed early resolution of pending issues as well as the new areas of cooperation between the two countries, reports UNB.

Bangladesh foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen met Indian external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the latter's residence in New Delhi in the afternoon.

Bangladesh side conveyed that the government and people of Bangladesh are eagerly looking forward to the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021.