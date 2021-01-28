Dhaka, Delhi discuss quick resolution of pending issues

Bangladesh and India on Thursday discussed early resolution of pending issues as well as the new areas of cooperation between the two countries, reports UNB.
Bangladesh foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen met Indian external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the latter's residence in New Delhi in the afternoon.
Bangladesh side conveyed that the government and people of Bangladesh are eagerly looking forward to the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021.
Celebration of Mujib Borsho and joint celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence as well as celebration of 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties was discussed, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.
Bangladesh foreign secretary handed over an invitation to the EAM from Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen to visit Bangladesh at an early date.
During the meeting, Bangladesh foreign secretary thanked the Indian government for the excellent cooperation enjoyed by both countries during the difficult times of COVID and for the recent handing over of COVID vaccine.
Foreign secretary Masud Momen is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday in Hyderabad House in New Delhi.