Dhaka-Delhi foreign office consultations on 29 Jan

Bangladesh and India will hold the foreign office consultations (FOC) between the two countries on 29 January to have comprehensive meeting on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, reports UNB.

Masud Momen will also meet diplomats based in New Delhi during his stay in New Delhi.

During his meeting with Indian foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla, the two sides are likely to discuss cooperation in the post-COVID era, including vaccine issue, border management, trade and investment, water resources, security issues, power cooperation like in renewable energy, connectivity, development cooperation and increasing people-to-people ties.

Bangladesh will celebrate 50 years of its Independence in March and 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India this year. Bangladesh is also celebrating “Mujib Borsho” marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which will continue till 16 December 2021.