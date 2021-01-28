Dhaka seeks flexibilities in India’s visa regime

Bangladesh has sought flexibilities in the visa regime and requested the Indian side to address the difference in overstay fine structures applied by India, reports UNB.

Bangladesh also requested the Indian side to ease registration requirements for Bangladeshi patients going for treatment at various hospitals in India.

The issues came up for discussion at the second consular dialogue between Bangladesh and India held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Request to ease travel restrictions through all ports for Bangladeshi nationals was also reiterated by Bangladesh side.