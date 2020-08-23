Diplomats share views on Bangabandhu’s leadership

He said that all relevant stakeholders should work together to bring it to reality his ideology of secular Bangladesh while social rights for all.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh DPSN Dayasekara said Sri Lanka was one of the first countries to establish a relationship with Bangladesh following its independence.

He said that everyone should follow the values set by Bangabandhu to ensure equal rights for all.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said the values of Bangabandhu of freedom for all, ideals of leaving no one behind and equality amongst all match the foundations of sustainable development, which are critical values of the UN as well.

She said the UN has been a staunch ally in playing a role in the development of Bangladesh and wishes to continue doing so.

Swiss ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard said she was deeply moved after hearing the narration of the brutality of 15 August.