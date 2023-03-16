Dismissing ACC employees without showing causes legal

Following an appeal of the ACC, the Appellate Division, led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique, pronounced the verdict overturning the HC order on Thursday morning.

At the same time, the apex court of the country rejected the writ of sacked ACC deputy assistant director Md. Sharif Uddin.

Later, speaking to Prothom Alo, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said, “The section achieved legality through this verdict of the Appellate Division and it will be there in the service rules. However, details can be said once the full verdict is published.”

Using the rule, ACC sacked its deputy assistant director Md. Sharif Uddin on 16 February, 2022. Following this, Sharif filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging legality of section no. 54 (2).