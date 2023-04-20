Severe load shedding countrywide despite record power generation

There have been severe power outages all across the country despite surpassing all the previous records in terms of power generation in the last few days, reports UNB.
According to the official figures of the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) under the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the country generated a total of 15,648 MW at 9:00 pm on Wednesday surpassing the previous day’s record of 15,626 MW.
On the same day, the country experienced a load shedding of 428 MW. The total demand in the country was 16096 MW on that day.
However, several relevant officials in the power sector said the actual load shedding on Wednesday is much more than what is shown.
They said the demand for power skyrocketed due to the extreme temperature caused by the heat wave over the last two weeks. Unable to meet the demand, the authorities concerned had no other way than to impose load shedding.
The BPDB said that of its total generation, some 6,252 MW was generated from gas-fired plants; 5,593 MW from liquid fuel-run plants; 2,668 MW from coal-fired plants; 70 MW from hydro power plants; 923 MW from import through HVDC from India,142 from Tripura, and 744 MW from power provided by the Adani group.