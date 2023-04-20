Severe load shedding countrywide despite record power generation

There have been severe power outages all across the country despite surpassing all the previous records in terms of power generation in the last few days, reports UNB.

According to the official figures of the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) under the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the country generated a total of 15,648 MW at 9:00 pm on Wednesday surpassing the previous day’s record of 15,626 MW.