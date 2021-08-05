Bangladesh

Domestic flights to resume on Friday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Domestic flights to carry int’l passengers to port of departure during restrictions
In gradual relaxation of the extended Covid-19 restrictions the government has decided to allow domestic flights to operate in all routes from Friday.

The information was confirmed in the notification of the cabinet division regarding restrictions on Thursday afternoon, reports news agency UNB.

Right after the notification, US-Bangla Airlines issued a press release on resumption of flights on all domestic routes in compliance with health regulations from 6 Aug.

Among the routes operated from Dhaka, US-Bangla Airlines has decided to run flights to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Syedpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Barisal and Rajshahi, said the press release.

They requested their customers to call 01777777800-6 or 13605 for ticket reservations .

Faced with the mounting Covid-19 cases and hospitalization, the government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for five more days until 10 Aug. in an effort to slow down the virus transmission.

The Cabinet Division issued the notification on Thursday which will remain in force from 12 am on 5 Aug. till 12 am on 10 Aug.

According to the notification, the industries and factories will remain out of the purview of the restriction while the domestic flight will be operated following health guidelines.

The nationwide lockdown, first imposed on 23 July for 14 days until 5 Aug, has now been extended for another five days till 10 Aug. amid a surge in the Delta variant of Covid-19 infections across the country.

The government also asked all concerned to take measures in this regard.

