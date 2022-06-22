Doraiswami hails Padma Bridge as a connector of people, emotions and culture of Bengal

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said the much-cherished Padma Bridge will help contribute to greater connectivity between the two countries and in the sub-region supporting the BBIN initiative.

“From that perspective, as a country that has long valued the opportunity to increase connectivity across the sub-region, we in India will be delighted,” he told a small group of journalists on Tuesday evening at the High Commission.

He attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s “continuous and consistently courageous decision.”