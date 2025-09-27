Professor Yunus at UNGA: Return wealth to its rightful owners

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon those countries and institutions that shelter stolen assets to return the wealth to its rightful owners, noting that the current global financial system has failed to prevent the illicit transfer of resources from developing nations.

"Do not be complicit in this crime. Return the wealth to its rightful owners - the farmers, the workers, and the ordinary taxpayers," he said, adding that in some cases, the very rules of international financial institutions have enabled the movement of vast sums of illegal money into tax havens around the world.