Bangladesh-China relations: Overcoming uncertainties, moving forward

There are clear indications that the uncertainty and hesitation in Dhaka-Beijing ties cleared up to a great extent with the recent China visit by the interim government's foreign advisor Touhid Hossain. China's Communist Party leader and foreign minister Wang Yi directly said Bangladesh has an importance place on their neighbourhood diplomacy. And also that Beijing will fully respect Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and the aspirations of its people.

This is the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that Bangladesh features importantly in its neighbourhood diplomacy. This is a significant statement in the changed global circumstances as well as changes in Bangladesh, and the prevailing geopolitical situation, even though China and Bangladesh have no common border. This statement reflects China's desire to maintain close ties with Bangladesh in continuity to relations spanning over five decades.

Also during Touhid Hossain's China visit, there was talk of certain pragmatic steps regarding a new start to the relations that have stepped into the 51st year. This is clear in the decisions to assist Bangladesh's flagging health sector to take services to people's doorsteps, increasing trade between the two countries by means of relocating industries and providing significant credit concessions.

Analysts say that from a futuristic angle, Touhid Hossain's China visit can be seen as adding a new dimension to Dhaka-Beijing relations, clearing away any existing dilemmas. Certain pragmatic decisions were taken during this trip. There is a strong message of China's political support for Bangladesh. But strategic changes have emerged in Beijing-Washington relations after the change in the US power scene and this will spill over to other countries. And so Bangladesh will have to maintain a sort of balance, keeping a distance from the conflict between two superpowers like China and the US.