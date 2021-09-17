DUJ expresses concern over BB move seeking journalists’ bank details

"DUJ thinks it is unprecedented and ill motivated to summon bank accounts of the elected top leaders of a particular profession," read a press release.
"This has created a scary atmosphere in the entire journalistic community and this incident is a threat to independent journalism," observed the meeting.
DUJ has decided to exchange views with former and current journalist leaders next Sunday afternoon over the matter.
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank issued letters to the commercial banks asking for details of bank accounts of 11 journalist leaders last week.