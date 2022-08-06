Momen urges Western leaders to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar

Momen made the call while delivering his speech at the 29th Meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) under the theme ‘ASEAN ACT: Addressing Challenges Together’ held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday.

He said that in the fifth year of the Rohingya crisis, not a single forcibly displaced Myanmar national has been repatriated to Myanmar.

The foreign minister further said strengthening ongoing efforts to help create an environment within Myanmar will encourage the Rohingyas to return.

Momen raised the issue of the high FDI Myanmar secured despite the genocide it committed and atrocities it did.

He also pointed out that after the 2017 Rohingya invasion, even EU countries’ trade and investment increased substantially.