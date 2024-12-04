India tried to portray July uprising as militant, anti-Hindu, an Islamist takeover: Adviser Mahfuj

Mahfuj Alam said this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

Following is his post:

“On India and its relationship with Bangladesh

India should recognize unequivocally the July uprising and student-peoples’ democratic struggle in Bangladesh. This is the first thing to start with. Bypassing the July uprising, the foundation of new Bangladesh will be detrimental to the relationship of both countries.

Indophiles, or Indian allies in this part of Bengal, are thinking that things are going to cool down and bypassing the July uprising and the fascist’s atrocities won’t cost them anything. It’s a wrong idea. People are watching everything!