India tried to portray July uprising as militant, anti-Hindu, an Islamist takeover: Adviser Mahfuj
Unlike before, Bangladeshi people are united and dignified. They will fight for their dignity till their death, his Facebook post stressed
India should recognise unequivocally the July uprising and student-people’s democratic struggle in Bangladesh, thinks interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam.
At the same, he said, “The Indian establishment tried to portray the uprising as something militant, anti-Hindu, and an Islamist takeover.”
Mahfuj Alam said this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday morning.
Following is his post:
“On India and its relationship with Bangladesh
India should recognize unequivocally the July uprising and student-peoples’ democratic struggle in Bangladesh. This is the first thing to start with. Bypassing the July uprising, the foundation of new Bangladesh will be detrimental to the relationship of both countries.
Indophiles, or Indian allies in this part of Bengal, are thinking that things are going to cool down and bypassing the July uprising and the fascist’s atrocities won’t cost them anything. It’s a wrong idea. People are watching everything!
The Indian establishment tried to portray the uprising as something militant, anti-Hindu, and an Islamist takeover. But their propaganda and provocation are failing.
Bangladeshi people are enjoying democratic rights without any ifs and buts after nearly two long decades! Truth has come... The false will be doomed. Forever!
India should change the Post ‘75 playbook and realize the new Bangladesh realities. It’s not a post-’75-like situation. The July uprising was about a democratic, generational, and responsible struggle. And, this struggle will continue for a long period.
Unlike before, Bangladeshi people are united and dignified. They will fight for their dignity till their death.
Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka!
Motherland or Shahadat!
These slogans are echoing in every corner of this country for uniting Bangladesh as one body, and India shouldn’t make this unified, dignified, and democratic Bangladesh its enemy.
Post ‘71, we were succumbed to failure as a polity, but not this time!
Allah Vorosa!”