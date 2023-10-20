Forex reserve falls by $110 million in a week

The foreign currency reserve has depleted by USD 110 million in the last week, shrinking the total reserve to less than USD 21 billion, according to the latest report of the Bangladesh Bank.

As per the BPM6 method of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank had a forex reserve of USD 21.07 billion on 11 October, but it fell to USD 20.96 on 18 October.

There is another method that the central bank exclusively uses while reporting the net reserve size to the IMF. It never discloses the net figure in public.