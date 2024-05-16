Mango train to operate from Chapainawabganj on 1 June

A special mango train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route will be launched from 1 June.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the DC office on Thursday with deputy commissioner AKM Galiv Khan in the chair.

Like the previous year, the local administration of Chapainawabganj district has not fixed any schedule for mango harvesting and marketing.

Mango can be harvested only when mango matures, otherwise stern action will be taken against those involved in harvesting immature mango, said the DC while speaking at the meeting.