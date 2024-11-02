Policymakers do not understand public transport woes: Road Safety Foundation

The policymakers and persons concerned don't understand the sufferings of the public transport as they don't use such transportation.

There is no discipline in this sector due to lack of coordination between the public transport and government agencies.

This observation was disclosed at a press conference at the office of Road Safety Foundation in the capital on Saturday.

The press conference was organised on the occasion of a national dialogue on institutional management and structural reforms.

During the press conference, the foundation's chairman and professor AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed read out the declaration of the national dialogue.

He stated, “Public transport carries 53 per cent of passengers, while private vehicles carry only 11 per cent. Yet, private vehicles occupy 70 per cent of the road space. This is extreme discrimination towards the general public.”