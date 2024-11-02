Policymakers do not understand public transport woes: Road Safety Foundation
The policymakers and persons concerned don't understand the sufferings of the public transport as they don't use such transportation.
There is no discipline in this sector due to lack of coordination between the public transport and government agencies.
This observation was disclosed at a press conference at the office of Road Safety Foundation in the capital on Saturday.
The press conference was organised on the occasion of a national dialogue on institutional management and structural reforms.
During the press conference, the foundation's chairman and professor AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed read out the declaration of the national dialogue.
He stated, “Public transport carries 53 per cent of passengers, while private vehicles carry only 11 per cent. Yet, private vehicles occupy 70 per cent of the road space. This is extreme discrimination towards the general public.”
The declaration also noted that there are no legal barriers to bringing motorcycles and private vehicles onto the streets in the capital, but there are various obstacles to bringing buses and minibuses.
Regarding the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the declaration stated that its chairman is appointed from the administration cadre, who often lack practical knowledge related to roads or motor vehicles. The Road Safety Foundation has suggested appointing someone with experience in road and vehicle matters or an academic as the chairman of BRTA. It has also recommended having qualified personnel in the organization and establishing training centres for drivers under BRTA's supervision.
Criticizing the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), the Road Safety Foundation mentioned that the public is not familiar with this organization and it lacks effectiveness. The DTCA must be made more functional.
The foundation further pointed out the lack of coordination among BRTA, DTCA, the Bangladesh Police, the Roads and Highways Department, LGED, local government administration, and city corporations in relation to roads and road transport.
As a result, efforts to establish order on the roads are failing, and accidents are not decreasing. A high-level coordination body needs to be established to resolve this lack of coordination.
The Road Safety Foundation has advised the introduction of company-based bus services in the capital, hoping this will discourage the use of private vehicles and reduce traffic congestion.
Highlighting extortion on the roads as a major cause of disorder, the foundation said, “The huge amount of money gained from extortion in public transport. This is why improvements and discipline are not being ensured in public transport. Politically connected people maintain the mismanagement in the public transport sector in their own interests.”
They also stated that unskilled drivers, defective vehicles, unsuitable roads, and the mismanagement by the owners are causing deaths on the road. The authorities cannot evade responsibility for this. There are concerns regarding the quality of roads constructed by the Roads and Highways Department.
The Road Safety Foundation announced that a two-day national dialogue will be held on 7 and 8 December to establish order in transport and ensure safety on the roads under current circumstances. An advisory committee consisting of 37 distinguished citizens has been formed to organise this dialogue.
The press conference was also attended by the vice-chairman of the Road Safety Foundation, Syed Jahangir, Ferdous Khan, professor Hasina Begum, assistant professor at BUET Research Institute, Shahnewaz Rabbie, Road Safety Foundation executive director Saidur Rahman, and joint secretary Jahidul Islam.