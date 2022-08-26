Draft MoU finalised to withdraw water from Kushiyara

Both sides have finalised the draft of interim MoU on the withdrawal of Kushiyara river's water. They welcomed the finalisation of intake point location and design of Feni river to supply drinking water to Sabroom town in Tripura. This has been finalised in accordance with a MoU signed between India and Bangladesh in 2019.
According to a statement issued by Bangladesh after the meeting, the representatives of two countries have elaborately discussed India's proposal to connect different rivers to increase flow of water.
The JRC meeting was held in Delhi in March 2010. A source in Bangladesh said the representatives of two countries have agreed in principle that next JRC meetings are held in due time.
The source also said there are no differences in opinions over the distribution of common rivers and basin management. Both the parties believe the discussions needs to be accelerated to reach the goal.
According to the Bangladesh statement, issues related to distribution and basin management of Ganges, Teesta, Manu, Dharla, Khowai, Gomti and Dudhkumar rivers have been discussed in the meeting.
The representatives of two countries have discussed ins and outs of river management. Alongside the exchange of information and data of flood control, protection of river embankment and lifting silt came up in the discussion. A decision has been taken to include several more rivers while preparing the draft for signing the interim water distribution agreement. All information and data of water flow of those rivers will be exchanged between two countries.
Despite Bangladesh's interest over Teesta, it was known that the problem would not be solved. However, Bangladesh requested India sign the Teesta agreement as soon as possible.
The statement says Indian representatives assured Bangladesh of this.
Those who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo that an emphasis has been given to reduce pollution of some rivers including Feni flowing into Bangladesh. Sources said India is sincere to renew the treaty of Ganges. The deadline of the treaty will end in 2026.