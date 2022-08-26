Draft MoU finalised to withdraw water from Kushiyara

A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been finalised to withdraw water from Kushiyara river flowing from India to Sylhet in Bangladesh.

The decision was made at a ministerial level meeting of Joint River Commission held after a decade between two neighbouring countries in New Delhi on Thursday, according to notifications released from Bangladesh and India after the meeting.

The two countries also agreed to conduct a joint study about the highest utilisation of Ganges water.

Bangladesh state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk led the Bangladesh delegation at the 38th ministerial meeting while India’s union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat represented his nation.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is going to India on an official visit the next month. Diplomatic sources said a MoU on withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara River is expected to be signed during her visit.

According to the notification released by India, various issues relating to the distribution of water of common rivers have been discussed in the meeting. Besides, exchange of flood warning information, prevention of river water pollution, joint study for silt management and protection of river bank were discussed at the JRC meeting.