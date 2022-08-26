Bangladesh

JRC meeting

Draft MoU finalised to withdraw water from Kushiyara

Correspondent
New Delhi
Bangladesh state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk (right) and India’s union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat exchanges a memorial greetings in New Delhi on Friday.
Bangladesh state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk (right) and India’s union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat exchanges a memorial greetings in New Delhi on Friday. Collected

A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been finalised to withdraw water from Kushiyara river flowing from India to Sylhet in Bangladesh.

The decision was made at a ministerial level meeting of Joint River Commission held after a decade between two neighbouring countries in New Delhi on Thursday, according to notifications released from Bangladesh and India after the meeting.

The two countries also agreed to conduct a joint study about the highest utilisation of Ganges water.

Bangladesh state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk led the Bangladesh delegation at the 38th ministerial meeting while India’s union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat represented his nation.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is going to India on an official visit the next month. Diplomatic sources said a MoU on withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara River is expected to be signed during her visit.

According to the notification released by India, various issues relating to the distribution of water of common rivers have been discussed in the meeting. Besides, exchange of flood warning information, prevention of river water pollution, joint study for silt management and protection of river bank were discussed at the JRC meeting.

Both sides have finalised the draft of interim MoU on the withdrawal of Kushiyara river's water. They welcomed the finalisation of intake point location and design of Feni river to supply drinking water to Sabroom town in Tripura. This has been finalised in accordance with a MoU signed between India and Bangladesh in 2019.

According to a statement issued by Bangladesh after the meeting, the representatives of two countries have elaborately discussed India's proposal to connect different rivers to increase flow of water.

The JRC meeting was held in Delhi in March 2010. A source in Bangladesh said the representatives of two countries have agreed in principle that next JRC meetings are held in due time.

The source also said there are no differences in opinions over the distribution of common rivers and basin management. Both the parties believe the discussions needs to be accelerated to reach the goal.

According to the Bangladesh statement, issues related to distribution and basin management of Ganges, Teesta, Manu, Dharla, Khowai, Gomti and Dudhkumar rivers have been discussed in the meeting.

The representatives of two countries have discussed ins and outs of river management. Alongside the exchange of information and data of flood control, protection of river embankment and lifting silt came up in the discussion. A decision has been taken to include several more rivers while preparing the draft for signing the interim water distribution agreement. All information and data of water flow of those rivers will be exchanged between two countries.

Despite Bangladesh's interest over Teesta, it was known that the problem would not be solved. However, Bangladesh requested India sign the Teesta agreement as soon as possible.

The statement says Indian representatives assured Bangladesh of this.

Those who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo that an emphasis has been given to reduce pollution of some rivers including Feni flowing into Bangladesh. Sources said India is sincere to renew the treaty of Ganges. The deadline of the treaty will end in 2026.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment