Hospitals teeming with patients in heatwave areas
The country is undergoing searing heat with children and elderly people being the worst hit. The hospitals in the regions where the heatwave is worst are receiving more patients than capacity. Dhaka is also hit hard by the heat, but the number of patients in the capital is still at tolerable levels. Physicians said patients are less in Dhaka as all residents of the city are yet to return from their village home after Eid holiday.
On Saturday the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Jashore at 42.6° Celsius followed by Chuadanga at 42.3° Celsius. These two districts have been the worst sufferers of the searing heat in the last few days.
Pabna, Rajshahi and Barishal districts are also experiencing scorching heat. The highest temperature in Dhaka on Saturday was recorded at 40.4°C. Prothom Alo’s Jashore, Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Pabna and Barishal correspondents have visited the hospitals of the districts to see the situation there. It was seen that the districts where the temperature was high are receiving more patients in the hospitals.
Hospitals outside Dhaka teeming with patients
Jashore General Hospital's Diarrhoea and Infant Ward was teeming with patients yesterday. From ward floors to balconies, the patients occupied every corner of the ward. A total of 17 people including five children were admitted with diarrhoea in 24 hours from 8:00am last Friday to 8:00am yesterday. At other times, an average of 10 people are admitted to this ward. There are 56 children admitted in the children's ward against 24 beds. Hospital supervisor Harun Or Rashid said that 703 patients were admitted in the 278-bed hospital yesterday, which is the highest so far.
Meanwhile, Chuadanga Sadar hospital’s resident medical officer Umme Farhana told Prothom Alo that around 300 patients have been admitted to the 100-bed hospital for the last several days. The number of patients increased further on Friday. A total of 361 people were admitted in the district's 100-bed Sadar Hospital on Friday. 66 people, including 54 children, were admitted to the diarrhoea ward yesterday afternoon. In the 13-bed children’s ward, the number of admitted patients was 56.
Bulbuli Khatun from Borgangni village under Alamdanga upazila was tending to her 10-month old granddaughter Sawda. She said Sawda was admitted to hospital as she suffered from vomiting and diarrhea on Friday.
Diarrhoea outbreak
Adverse weather has affected public health severely in Barishal region. According to According to the information of the Barishal divisional health department, a total of 34,930 people were admitted to the hospital due to diarrhea in six districts of the division from January to 10 April. Analysing the data of the health department, it was found that 5,826 people were admitted with diarrhea in the first 20 days of April this year. Of them, 2523 people were admitted in the last one week.
Barishal health directorate’s deputy director Shyamal Krishna Mandal told Prothom Alo the water-borne disease breaks out in the region in Chaitra-Baishakh months with people who use water from river and canal being the worst hit. Diarrhoea outbreak can be seen in Barishal region since 2019. Incessant heat wave and drought are supposed to be the main reasons behind the diarrhea outbreak.
The number of patients suffering from heat-induced illness is increasing in Rajshahi Medical College. A total of 707 patients, mostly children and elderly people, were admitted to the hospital on Friday.
A section of the children's ward has been dedicated to diarrhea patients.
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital’s spokesperson Shankar K Biswas said patients with heat-related illnesses such as diarrhea, breathing problem, dehydration and symptoms of heat stroke have slightly increased this year.
Pabna General Hospital sources said a total of 161 patients were admitted to the 38-bed children’s ward yesterday. The number of admitted patients in the diarrhea ward was 57. Hospital sources said around 75-80 children are being admitted every day and 35-40 being released.
Outdoor patients increase in Dhaka
Eight-month-old Maisha Islam has been suffering from high fever and cold for four days. Maisha’s mother Anowara Begum brought her to Shishu Hospital where she met many such patients.
Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and Icddr’b in a joint observation recently said influenza breaks out between April and September. Now adverse weather has also been added to the influenza season.
Mamun Hossain brought his two-year old son Abu Huraira to the outdoor of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He told Prothom Alo, “He has been suffering from fever and cold for three days and diarrhoea since yesterday.”
DMCH children ward’s resident physician Shahedur Rahman told Prothom Alo that most of the outdoor patients are suffering from heat-induced illness.
He said patients are suffering from fever as high as 103 to 105°F. Even after taking paracetamol, fever doesn't subside or relapse. Samples have been sent to Icddr’b for test.
Shishu hospital’s resident physician and assistant professor Farhana Ahmed said the hospital is receiving around 250 patients with fever and common cold. She advised people to drink enough water and fluids, wear cotton clothing and not to drink cold water immediately after returning home from outside.