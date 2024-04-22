Hospitals teeming with patients in heatwave areas

The country is undergoing searing heat with children and elderly people being the worst hit. The hospitals in the regions where the heatwave is worst are receiving more patients than capacity. Dhaka is also hit hard by the heat, but the number of patients in the capital is still at tolerable levels. Physicians said patients are less in Dhaka as all residents of the city are yet to return from their village home after Eid holiday.

On Saturday the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Jashore at 42.6° Celsius followed by Chuadanga at 42.3° Celsius. These two districts have been the worst sufferers of the searing heat in the last few days.

Pabna, Rajshahi and Barishal districts are also experiencing scorching heat. The highest temperature in Dhaka on Saturday was recorded at 40.4°C. Prothom Alo’s Jashore, Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Pabna and Barishal correspondents have visited the hospitals of the districts to see the situation there. It was seen that the districts where the temperature was high are receiving more patients in the hospitals.