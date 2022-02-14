Bangladesh

EC formation: 322 names dislcosed

Special Correspondent
Search committee to form election commission begins meeting with eminent citizens on 12 February 2022
The search committee has disclosed 322 names proposed by political parties and others for the formation of the election commission.

The cabinet division in charge of secretarial job of the search committee published the names in its website on Monday. The names of those who proposed these names have not been disclosed.

Earlier, while holding meetings with the eminent citizens on Sunday, search committee president and Applleate Division judge Obaidul Hassan said proposed names will be disclosed. Simultaneously, the committee extended time till 5:00pm on Monday seeking names from the political parties could not proposed names within the previous stipulated time.

The tenure of present election commission ends today, Monday. After the independence, the election commission is being formed in accordance with the law.

A six-member search committee headed by Appellate Division judge Obaidul Hasan was constituted on 5 February.

The committee has been given 15 working days for recommending names. It has time till 24 February.

Alongside names proposed by the political parties, professional bodies and individual persons, the search committee itself can select competent persons for the formation of the election commission.

The committee will select a list of 10 names and send it to the president. The president will recruit the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners from the list.

A total of 136 names have been proposed by the political parties and professional bodies proposed 40 names. Some 99 names have been proposed through e-mails while 34 names have been proposed by the individual persons. Besides, at least 20 names have been proposed during the search committee's meeting with the eminent persons.

