EC formation: 322 names dislcosed

A six-member search committee headed by Appellate Division judge Obaidul Hasan was constituted on 5 February.
The committee has been given 15 working days for recommending names. It has time till 24 February.
Alongside names proposed by the political parties, professional bodies and individual persons, the search committee itself can select competent persons for the formation of the election commission.
The committee will select a list of 10 names and send it to the president. The president will recruit the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners from the list.
A total of 136 names have been proposed by the political parties and professional bodies proposed 40 names. Some 99 names have been proposed through e-mails while 34 names have been proposed by the individual persons. Besides, at least 20 names have been proposed during the search committee's meeting with the eminent persons.