EC formation: 322 names dislcosed

The search committee has disclosed 322 names proposed by political parties and others for the formation of the election commission.

The cabinet division in charge of secretarial job of the search committee published the names in its website on Monday. The names of those who proposed these names have not been disclosed.

Earlier, while holding meetings with the eminent citizens on Sunday, search committee president and Applleate Division judge Obaidul Hassan said proposed names will be disclosed. Simultaneously, the committee extended time till 5:00pm on Monday seeking names from the political parties could not proposed names within the previous stipulated time.