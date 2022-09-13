UN again seeks independent investigation into enforced disappearance

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has offered the government of Bangladesh its assistance in forming an independent system for investigating the allegations of human rights violations including enforced disappearance.

Nada Al- Nashif, UN acting high commissioner for human rights, revealed this information at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. She also appraised the session of the immediate past human rights high commissioner Michelle Bachelet’s visit to Bangladesh last month.

“During the first ever visit by a High Commissioner to Bangladesh last month, as well as to the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, the former High Commissioner discussed a full range of concerns with the authorities and offered OHCHR’s support to review restrictive laws governing on-line expression,” Nada Al-Nashif told the 47-member session.