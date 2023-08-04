Biman's last hajj flight reaches Dhaka with 358 pilgrims

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ last dedicated hajj flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:10 am on Thursday with 358 pilgrims, UNB reports.

Besides, 50 more pilgrims returned home on the same day. This year, Biman carried a total of 59,273 Hajj pilgrims in 168 post-hajj flights.

After performing the holy hajj on 27 June, the pilgrims started heading home from Saudi Arabia on 2 July. The return flight of hajj ended on 2 August.