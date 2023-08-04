Biman's last hajj flight reaches Dhaka with 358 pilgrims

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ last dedicated hajj flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:10 am on Thursday with 358 pilgrims, UNB reports.
Besides, 50 more pilgrims returned home on the same day. This year, Biman carried a total of 59,273 Hajj pilgrims in 168 post-hajj flights.
After performing the holy hajj on 27 June, the pilgrims started heading home from Saudi Arabia on 2 July. The return flight of hajj ended on 2 August.
Besides, Biman carried a total of 61,168 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 160 flights this year. Apart from Dhaka, hajj flights were also operated from Sylhet and Chittagong.
Biman organised a closing ceremony of hajj flight at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Chairman of Biman's board of directors Mostafa Kamal Uddin and secretary of the civil aviation and tourism ministry Mokammel Hossain were present as the special guests. Biman's managing director and CEO (chief executive officer) Shafiul Azim presided over the function.