You can copy-paste technology, but not people: Vincent Chang

Vincent Chang was blunt in observations and pragmatic in his speech when describing his experience in Bangladesh and in his recommendations. But he spoke on a note of optimism too.

He pointed to China as it was 30 years ago, when its per capita income was lower than what Bangladesh's per capita income is today. But it has come such a long way forward.

"People call it a miracle. They point to Singapore, South Korea and East Asia as a whole as a miracle. But it is not miracle. It is about doing the right thing at the right time, even if it's difficult. No pain, no gain. Bangladesh now has expressways, the metro rail and it gives me a sense of déjà vu, of what China use to be. Can Bangladesh come that far by 2041? It will be a daunting task."