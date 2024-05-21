Book launch: 'Vincent of Bangladesh'
You can copy-paste technology, but not people: Vincent Chang
"I chose to come to Bangladesh, not for the job, but to make an impact, to make a difference." That is how Professor Vincent Chang describes his work and experience in Bangladesh during his tenure here as the Vice Chancellor of BRAC University.
He was talking at the event to launch his book, 'Vincent of Bangladesh', published by Prothoma Prokashan. The event took place on Tuesday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.
Vincent Chang was blunt in observations and pragmatic in his speech when describing his experience in Bangladesh and in his recommendations. But he spoke on a note of optimism too.
He pointed to China as it was 30 years ago, when its per capita income was lower than what Bangladesh's per capita income is today. But it has come such a long way forward.
"People call it a miracle. They point to Singapore, South Korea and East Asia as a whole as a miracle. But it is not miracle. It is about doing the right thing at the right time, even if it's difficult. No pain, no gain. Bangladesh now has expressways, the metro rail and it gives me a sense of déjà vu, of what China use to be. Can Bangladesh come that far by 2041? It will be a daunting task."
He said that the areas to focus on for effective advancement were money, people, technology and market. To him, the people factor was vital. Technology you can copy and paste, he said, but people you can't. That is why education was the number one important factor.
It can't be all about money. We are in education, not in business.Professor Vincent Chang, former vice chancellor of BRAC University
Using himself as an example, he said he hadn't come to where he was today through any miracle. He said "I was poor, I struggled and education changed me. It was nothing else but education."
He was not complacent about the state of universities in Bangladesh and stressed the need for raising the standard. "I am not obsessed about ranking, but being in the top 100 ranking universities can serve as an inspiration." He sees this as very possible with the right attitude and commitment to change.
"It can't be all about money," he insisted, "We are in education, not in business." He pointed to new universities set up in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and other countries which soon jumped to the top. He feels that it is important to have a fresh start, a new university with a strict target to reach the top 100 within 20 years.
At the outset of the book launch event, Marina Yasmin, coordinator of Prothoma Prokashon, introduced Professor Vincent Chang and his illustrious career, his struggle, his academic excellence, his multifaceted vocations, his commitment to education and, of the course, the book which encapsulates a myriad of his experiences. She said it was both an exciting and arduous task to undertake the responsibility of editing and publishing such a book, but the end result was rewarding and inspiring.
Prothom Alo managing editor Anisul Hoque, in conversation with Vincent Chang, said that the book, 'Vincent of Bangladesh', had won a place close to his heart. He said it was a fascinating book, especially when the author insisted that one should follow the heart rather than the head. The book was replete with anecdote and interesting tidbits and Anisul Hoque shared some of these with those present at the event.
Saimun Alam, an alumnus of BRAC University and editor of the book, said, "Working with Vincent Chang was like a dream. He was unorthodox and the account of his life is mind-blowing."
Present at the event were senior journalists of Prothom Alo and Prothoma. They took part in an interactive session with the Professor Vincent Chang.