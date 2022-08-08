IGP may visit US if 'there are no issues': Foreign secretary

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed will be able to attend the conference of the police chiefs to be held in New York if 'there are no issues'.

He made the comment in response to a reporter’s question at an event at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Monday.

Prior to that, he met with Michele J Sison, US assistant secretary of state for International Organization Affairs there.

On 10 December last year, the US state department and treasury department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on six former and current officials of Bangladesh’s elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) including Benazir Ahmed for human rights abuse.

*More to follow...