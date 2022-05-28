Eminent journalist Gaffar Chowdhury laid to rest

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque formally received the body at the airport.

After arrival, his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where he was given a guard of honour by state and people from all walks paid their last tributes from 1pm to 3pm.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3.30pm and then the body was taken to the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) where another namaz-e-janaza was held.

Jatiya Press Club (JPC) president Farida Yasmin, general secretary Elias Khan and joint secretary Mainul Alam spoke before the namaz-e-janaza recalling Chowdhury's contributions in journalism and other areas.