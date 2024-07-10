Blockade to continue tomorrow as students left Shahbagh after 8hrs

Students protesting for quota reform in government jobs have lifted their blockade of Shahbagh intersection in the evening after around eight hours.

The demonstrators left Shahbagh at 7:33pm after announcing to resume their ‘Bangla Blockade’ programme from Thursday afternoon.

The protesting students demand that the illogical and discriminatory quota system in all government jobs has to be abolished and as per the constitution quota will exist for the backward section at a reasonable level through the passage of law in the parliament.