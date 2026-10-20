Dhaka seeks to know whether the 2 Bangladeshis had a chance to defend themselves

The names of Nazrul Islam and Sweety Akter appeared on a list of detainees sent by Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh. Although offences against them were mentioned, the list did not specify their sentences. Later, both were executed. Dhaka has asked Riyadh why Bangladesh was not informed about the death sentences.

Bangladesh’s Consul General, Md Sakhawat Hossain, raised the question at a meeting on Monday in Jeddah with Farid bin Saad Al Shehri, director general of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to several officials at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi official was unable to provide a satisfactory answer.

Bangladesh sent another diplomatic note to Saudi Arabia the same day, seeking details of the cases and the judicial proceedings involving the two Bangladeshis. It also asked whether they had been given an opportunity to defend themselves.

Sakhawat Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that the meeting had taken place and that another diplomatic note had been sent. He, however, declined to disclose details of the discussions.