Nine more dengue patients die

With the death of nine more dengue patients in 24 hours till Thursday morning, the official death toll from the disease this year rose to 161, reports UNB.

This is the highest death toll from dengue in a day this year.

Of the deceased, six were from Dhaka, raising the fatalities in the division to 100, two were from Rajshahi division raising the death toll to six and another was from Chattogram taking the death toll to 41.