The authoritarian has fallen, not authoritarianism: Iftekharuzzaman
The fossil fuel lobbies are still active in various ways, thinks Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman.
He said the authoritarian (government) has fallen but not the practice of authoritarianism. Their initiatives have to be foiled and we have to move towards renewable energy.
Iftekharuzzaman was addressing a human chain formed in front of the national parliament building in the city, marking The International Day of Clean Energy on Sunday.
TIB organised the event titled “Clean energy: Sustainable future”. Some other organisations also took part in the event.
“The fossil fuel lobby is one of the driving forces of the kind of state system that has been developed around the globe. This fossil fuel lobby money has been running and controlling various states including the United States. That was reflected during the regime of the authoritarian government in the last 15 years. We have seen them being ousted in exchange of blood,” Iftekharuzzaman stated.
He further said the fossil fuel was prioritised by the state system and policy during the last authoritarian government. They left such a situation, everything, including life, livelihood, nature and biodiversity are under threat now.
The TIB executive director thinks a new scope has arisen in the new Bangladesh. The energy and power master plan was composed by the experts who work for the people who want to see development of fossil fuel (use) in Bangladesh. There is conflict of interest in it, that is why this must be cancelled. There has to be a specific master plan on the way to renewable energy.
The International Day of Clean Energy has been observed globally since last year. TIB has been observing the day in Bangladesh for the first time.
The human chain made 12-point demands, including repealing the energy and power master plan composed during the previous government.
The speakers stressed on retracting from the use of fossil fuel. There is no alternative to this because, Bangladesh is bearing the brunt of climate change. Renewable energy is the only way to avoiding the hazards of climate change.