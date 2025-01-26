The authoritarian has fallen, not authoritarianism: Iftekharuzzaman

TIB organised the event titled “Clean energy: Sustainable future”. Some other organisations also took part in the event.

“The fossil fuel lobby is one of the driving forces of the kind of state system that has been developed around the globe. This fossil fuel lobby money has been running and controlling various states including the United States. That was reflected during the regime of the authoritarian government in the last 15 years. We have seen them being ousted in exchange of blood,” Iftekharuzzaman stated.

He further said the fossil fuel was prioritised by the state system and policy during the last authoritarian government. They left such a situation, everything, including life, livelihood, nature and biodiversity are under threat now.