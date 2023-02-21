President, PM lead nation in paying tribute to language movement heroes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar premises six minutes before the clock struck 12 midnight, while President Abdul Hamid reached the Central Shaheed Minar three minutes before the zero hour of today.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace while the immortal song on the Amar Ekushey “Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February . . . Ami Ki Bhulitey Pari?” was being played.

The president was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the president, the prime minister placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.