President, PM lead nation in paying tribute to language movement heroes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar premises six minutes before the clock struck 12 midnight, while President Abdul Hamid reached the Central Shaheed Minar three minutes before the zero hour of today.
President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace while the immortal song on the Amar Ekushey “Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February . . . Ami Ki Bhulitey Pari?” was being played.
The president was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the president, the prime minister placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.
They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.
Speaker, ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of the three services, senior leaders of ruling Awami League, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats, high civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.
Subsequently, flanked by cabinet members and senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.
Later, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.
On arrival at the Shaheed Minar, the president was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and vice chancellor of Dhaka University professor M Akhtaruzzaman.
Jatiya Party leader GM Quader, on behalf of the opposition leader in parliament Begum Raushan Ershad, placed a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.
Following this, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police, the ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, the heads of different international organisations, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), war-wounded freedom fighters, Dhaka University Alumni Association and Jatiya Samjatantrik Dal (JSD), among others, placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.
Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot to it with flowers in hands and humming “Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February” to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.