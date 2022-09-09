PM’s India trip: Emphasis on defence, security cooperation

The top leaders of the two neighboring nations have agreed on a speedy finalisation of the concerned projects to utilise the USD 500 million loan provided by India for Bangladesh's defence sector.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, in a meeting on 6 September in New Delhi, reiterated their commitments to take forward defence and security cooperation.

The joint statement of two prime ministers reflected the issue of strengthening cooperation on defence and security fronts. India expressed satisfaction as Bangladesh finalised the list of vehicles to be purchased for the Bangladesh Armed Forces under the loan facility.