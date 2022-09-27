Doubt about meeting 62pc of nutrition target

Bangladesh has fallen behind in meeting global nutrition goals and there are doubts about meeting up 62 per cent of the goals in this regard.

Bangladesh has no alternative to integrated initiatives to improve the nutritional situation in the country.

This information came up in a policy dialogue on nutrition at a hotel in the capital on Monday.

The policy dialogue was jointly organised by the National Nutrition Programme and Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) programme of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a global initiative with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).