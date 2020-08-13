Ex-DGHS DG Azad defends himself as ACC quizzes him for second day

Former director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abul Kalam Azad, has defended himself over allegations of irregularities in the health sector.
He told newsmen that he is an efficient and talented officer after being quizzed for the second day by Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday.
Referring to the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe and America, Azad said Bangladesh has so far been able to control the virus due to efficient management of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
“Her timely and strong leadership kept the coronavirus situation in the country at a tolerable level,” Azad told Journalists coming out of ACC office at Segunbagicha at 3:40pm.
The former top brass of DGHS entered the office around 10:00am
I want stringent punishment if anyone is involved with any wrongdoings
“ACC is investigating the allegation of fraudulence of Regent Hospital. The investigators requested me to come here as the former DG. I’ve told them what I know. I can’t tell you much about the matter as it is under investigation,” Azad told journalists.
He also claimed that social and economic activities have become almost normal in the country.
Maintaining that he is ready to cooperate with the ACC in the investigation, Azad said, “I want stringent punishment if anyone is involved with any wrongdoings.”