Ex-DGHS DG Azad defends himself as ACC quizzes him for second day

Former director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abul Kalam Azad, has defended himself over allegations of irregularities in the health sector.

He told newsmen that he is an efficient and talented officer after being quizzed for the second day by Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday.

Referring to the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe and America, Azad said Bangladesh has so far been able to control the virus due to efficient management of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Her timely and strong leadership kept the coronavirus situation in the country at a tolerable level,” Azad told Journalists coming out of ACC office at Segunbagicha at 3:40pm.

The former top brass of DGHS entered the office around 10:00am