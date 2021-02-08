Ex-minister Shahjahan Khan declared persona non grata in Khulna

Speakers at the human chain on Monday said that while addressing a workers’ conference in Rajshahi, Shahjahan Khan had made objectionable and unsavoury remarks about Ilyas Kanchan. They said that his remarks not only angered the people of the country, but also was an affront to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina. After all, the prime minister has bestowed the Ekushey Padak upon Ilyas Kanchan for his contribution to social welfare. She also lent her support to the Nirapad Sarak Chai movement, declaring 22 October as National Safe Roads Day.

The speakers went on to say Ilyas Kanchan was working tirelessly for road safety. Yet Shahjahan Khan was hampering the implementation of the Road Safety Act 2018 in various ways. He was instigating the transport workers. He was threatening Ilyas Kanchan, which amounted to insulting to the prime minister and the people of the country. They demanded that he apologise to Ilyas Kanchan immediately.

They threatened to go for a bigger movement if he did not apologise. The Nirapad Sarak Chai leaders also declared Shahjahan Khan persona non grata in Khulna for his remarks against Ilyas Kanchan.

The human chain event was presided over by Nirapad Sarak Chai city president SM Iqbal Hossain.