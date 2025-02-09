Clashes break out between students of Dhaka City College and Ideal College

Clashes and chases were taking place between the students of Dhaka City College and Ideal College at the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital.

The situation became tense between the two sides from the morning today, Sunday, and turned into a full-scale clash in the afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, tension had been prevailing between the students of Dhaka City College and Ideal College since the morning. This led to incidents of brick chip-throwing and chase and counter-chase. Later, after 4:00pm, the situation escalated into a full-scale clash. As of 5:40pm, when this report was written, brick chips were still being thrown at the main gate of City College, and some individuals were attempting to break down the gate.