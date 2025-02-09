Clashes break out between students of Dhaka City College and Ideal College
Clashes and chases were taking place between the students of Dhaka City College and Ideal College at the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital.
The situation became tense between the two sides from the morning today, Sunday, and turned into a full-scale clash in the afternoon.
According to eyewitnesses, tension had been prevailing between the students of Dhaka City College and Ideal College since the morning. This led to incidents of brick chip-throwing and chase and counter-chase. Later, after 4:00pm, the situation escalated into a full-scale clash. As of 5:40pm, when this report was written, brick chips were still being thrown at the main gate of City College, and some individuals were attempting to break down the gate.
Earlier, around 5:30pm, City College students were seen holding sticks. Suddenly, Ideal College students charged towards them, causing City College students to retreat inside and close the main gate.
Maruf Hossain, a student from Ideal College, told Prothom Alo that earlier in the morning, there had been an altercation and physical assault between a few students from Dhaka City College and Ideal College. This led to heightened tension and chases between the two groups. In the afternoon Ideal College students went to Dhaka City College to resolve the issue where the students from both colleges reached a mutual understanding and agreed not to engage in any more fights or clashes. However, while the talks were still ongoing, a student from Ideal College was stabbed. This incident further fueled the tension between the two colleges.
However, no student from Ideal College was willing to speak on the matter. The reporter attempted to speak to at least ten students, but none were willing to comment.
Assistant commissioner (AC) Tarikuzzaman at the police's Dhanmondi division told reporters that the conflict was related to a personal issue between students, which led to the clash and stone throwing. The police had tried to control the situation. He had heard of some injuries resulting from the incident but did not have any specific details.