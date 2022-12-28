Metro rail system to begin in city of traffic congestion today

Bangladesh is set to enter a modern metro rail system as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to open the first phase of the country’s first-ever metro rail service in the morning.

“By cutting the red ribbon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will become the first passenger of the city’s most modern transport system,” said an official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

DMTCL has already completed its preparation to hold the colorful opening function at Diabari, Uttara at 11 am and police-RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) personnel have taken all measures to ensure security of the event.

After the opening, the metro rail will run straight from Uttara to Agargaon without any stopping at any intermediate station along the route. Commuters will be able to take a trip on the train from Thursday.