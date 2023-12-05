Shakib has Tk 43.5m investments in share market, bonds

The annual income of the Bangladesh national cricket team skipper Shakib Al Hasan is Tk 55.57 million. Besides, he has investments of Tk 436.3 million in the share market and bonds. He has a debt of more than Tk 330 million against this.
These figures came up analysing the affidavit submitted by Shakib Al Hasan to the office of returning officer as the Awami League nominated candidate from the Magura-1 constituency.
Shakib has mentioned himself as a cricketer by profession. He has completed the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. He has an annual income of Tk 53.2 million. He earns around Tk 2.3 million from his bank deposits.
According to the figures mentioned in the affidavit, Shakib has Tk 115,699,000 in bank deposits. He also mentioned having USD 24,261 in cash. Besides, he owns 25 bhoris of goldn.
Besides, he has investments of Tk 436.3 million in the share market, letter of credits (LCs) and bonds. He also owns furniture worth Tk 1.3 million.
Shakib Al Hasan also has shown a debt of Tk 319.8 million against his deposits. Besides, he has a loan of Tk 15 million with the Eastern Bank Limited.