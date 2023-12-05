Shakib has Tk 43.5m investments in share market, bonds

The annual income of the Bangladesh national cricket team skipper Shakib Al Hasan is Tk 55.57 million. Besides, he has investments of Tk 436.3 million in the share market and bonds. He has a debt of more than Tk 330 million against this.

These figures came up analysing the affidavit submitted by Shakib Al Hasan to the office of returning officer as the Awami League nominated candidate from the Magura-1 constituency.