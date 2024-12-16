Enforced disappearance commission report: Bodies on railway tracks, in rivers

The interim government on 27 August this year formed a commission to investigate the incidents of enforced disappearance that took place from 6 January 2009 to 5 August 2024.

This commission received 1,676 complaints of enforced disappearance. They have studied 758 of these. Of the 758 incidents they have looked into, 73 per cent of the victims have returned. The remaining 27 per cent (at least 204 persons) remain missing.

In its report, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances states that many of the victims of enforced disappearance who have returned, had been shown arrested under various laws including the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Arms Act, the Explosives Act, the Special Powers Act, the Digital Security Act and others.

The report states that the commission defines enforced disappearance based on four factors. These are, violation of the victim's independence, direct or indirect complicity of the state forces or authorities in the incident, no informing the family of the victim's whereabouts, and not providing the victim with legal support.