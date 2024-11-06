8 secret detention facilities, 200 still missing

The Inquiry Commission investigating enforced disappearances has received over 1,600 complaints regarding incidents of enforced disappearances during the regime of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The commission has identified eight secret detention centres where victims were held for prolonged periods. It has also reported that approximately 200 individuals are still missing among those who have been victims of enforced disappearances.

The commission, established by the Interim Government, disclosed this information during a press conference on Tuesday. The event was held at the commission's office in Gulshan to highlight its ongoing activities.

Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, the president of the commission, and four other members were present at the briefing.