Allegations of enforced disappearance increase in Bangladesh

Allegations submitted to the United Nations’ committee of experts on enforced disappearance of incidents of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh, have spiralled. As per the committee’s latest report, the allegations of incidents of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh between 22 May 2021 and 13 May 2022 have risen to 88. The number of such incidents was 76 before.

In that time, the Bangladesh government side provided information about eight of the victims. But 81 such cases are yet to be resolved, the report said.