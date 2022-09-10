We ourselves are looking for 35 persons on the enforced disappearance list: Home minister

Referring to these figures, the home minister asked for a detailed list of those who had damaged the property. While speaking about the number of Hindu homes and property that had come under attack, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal raised the issue of enforced disappearances. He said, "There is talk about enforced disappearances and it is said that thousands of people are victims of such enforced disappearances. I asked for a list and the international human rights organisation handed over a list of 76 names. Of these, 10 are BNP activists. They are staying in different places. And we ourselves are looking for 35 of those on the list for their involvement in various destructive activities, murder and arson. One of them is even in jail."

The UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances last year handed over a list of 76 victims of enforced disappearances to the government. In February this year, the matter had been discussed at the working group on enforced disappearances at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

And on 14 August during her visit to Dhaka, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, discussed the list with the home minister. Michelle Bachelet had been told by the government that 10 of the people on the working group's list of 76, had been located. And while the police wanted to assist in finding another 10 of the remaining persons, their families didn't respond. The remaining 56 are 'absconding' or missing. The government, incidentally, has been denying enforced disappearances all along.