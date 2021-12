Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, has launched a training programme for master trainers of agriculture ministry for building sector-wide pool of expert nutrition trainers, reports UNB.

The programme that emphasises capacity development of government officials through training of trainers (ToT) fits the broader agenda of the National Food and Nutrition Security Framework and the related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 for Bangladesh.