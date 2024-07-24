1100 more arrested countrywide

The law enforcements’ drive to carry out arrests continues following the severe violence that erupted across the country with numerous reports of sabotage, attacks, vandalism, arson, firing and subsequent casualties centering the quota reform movement.

Around 1,100 more were arrested countrywide, including BNP and Jamaat activists, from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon. Some 517 of them were arrested from Dhaka.

With that, the number of people detained across the country surpassed 3,000 in the last six days from 17 to 23 July. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and sources at 21 district police superintendent offices confirmed the figures.

Besides, more cases were registered in several districts over arson and sabotage on Tuesday too. DMP sources said 38 more cases were filed in the last 24 hours. In all, some 119 cases have been registered in the capital so far.

DMP said some 517 accused arrested from different places in Dhaka were produced before the court yesterday. Many of them are BNP-Jamaat activists. There are reports of the more than 1,200 being arrested in the capital over the last three days.