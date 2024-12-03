Tarique Rahman for utmost restraint amid Bangladesh-India tensions

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman today called upon all Bangladeshis to show utmost restraint and not fall prey to any provocation amid the tension between Bangladesh and India.

"Since the fall of autocrat Sheikh Hasina, there is an increase of inflammatory media commentary and political rhetoric against Bangladesh coming from certain Indian quarters," he said in a post from his social media handle (X and Facebook) today.

Tarique Rahman expressed concern that there is now an echo chamber filled with misinformation, fuelling persistent anti-Bangladesh sentiment.