Load-shedding: Dhaka, Cumilla, Mymensingh residents suffer the most

The Summit terminal used for supplying imported LNG (liquefied natural gas) was closed for three months which created a gas shortage. Summit, in a press release on Wednesday, said LNG supply from the floating terminal in Maheshkhali had resumed.

However, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for power, energy and minerals, is hopeful about the situation getting better. He said, “There are some technical issues in Barapukuria. Things are being sorted out quickly. The Rampal Power Plant resumed supply in full swing. We are in contact with Adani. We have taken measures to import gas rapidly. So things will get better within the next three weeks.”

The adviser said this in a meeting with a delegation led by Shameem Jahangir, chairman of the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh.