Five Dhaka College students remanded over Nahid murder

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed five students of Dhaka College on a two-day remand each in a case over the killing of Nahid Hasan during recent violence at New Market, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, Inspector of Detective Branch of police, produced the accused before court and sought a 7-day remand to interrogate them.

Those remanded are Abdul Kaiyum, a student of Accounting department, Palash and Irfan, both from social science department, Foysal from the Bangla department and Junayed from Islamic History department of Dhaka College.