Flood situation worsens further in north-eastern, northern districts

Flood situation is worsening further in north-eastern and northern region of the country as water levels of all major rivers are gradually rising, reports news agency BSS.

“As all major rivers of the country are in rising trend, flood situation is deteriorating in north-eastern and northern regions further,” a Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) spokesperson M Arifuzzaman Bhuyan told the news agency.

“Water now continued to surpass much above the danger lines in two of the country’s four major river basins . . . the situation is worst since the 2004 flooding,” he added.