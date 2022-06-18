Floods likely in 14 more Southern districts

As the floods already ravage the Sylhet division, the situation is worsening in the Southern part of the country too. 14 districts of southern Bangladesh are likely to be inundated in the next two days while four more districts of the central part may be flooded due to the rise of water levels in Padma river.

The floods may continue for 7 to 10 more days, according to the flood forecasting and warning center of Bangladesh.

According to the center’s observation, rainfall might increase in India’s bordering states of Meghalaya, Assam and West Bengal in the next two days resulting in an exacerbation of the flood situation in Bangladesh.